Browns vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Baltimore Will Trounce Cleveland)
The final week of the 2024 NFL regular season will kick off on Saturday afternoon when the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns.
With a win, the Ravens will lock up the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the AFC, setting up a first round home game in the playoffs. With the Ravens having something to play for and the Browns seemingly ready to move on to the offseason, Baltimore is set as a massive favorite.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score for this divisional duel.
Browns vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +17.5 (-108)
- Ravens -17.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Browns +950
- Ravens -1650
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
The Ravens opened as 17-point favorites on Sunday, and the line has moved even further in their direction, settling at Ravens -17.5. The total has moved down half a point from 42.5 to 41.5.
Browns vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points with the Ravens:
We need to reimagine what it means to "tank" as a professional sports team and remember that players and coaches themselves will never purposely lose a game for any reason, including a higher draft pick. Instead, a team will purposely put forward a lineup that has no chance of winning a game, even when they try to. The Browns rolling with Bailey Zappe is a perfect example of that.
As a result, there's no way I can trust the Browns to cover the spread at any number, especially against arguably the best team in the NFL the Ravens, who still need to win to make sure they lock up the AFC North.
The Ravens enter Week 18 leading the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.7 while the Browns are 20th at -0.9, a difference of 2.6 yards per play between the two teams. Don't be afraid of the big number, lay it with Baltimore.
In terms of the total, I will take the under. I have no faith in the Browns being able to put any kind of fight offensively. They've scored a combined nine points in their last two games against far inferior defenses in the Bengals and Dolphins. Now they have to take on a Baltimore defense that has caught fire in the second half of the season.
Also, the Ravens may gear down once they take a significant lead, opting to rest Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter if the game is in hand. The Ravens will win this game in a blow out, but it won't be enough to reach the over.
Final score prediction: Browns 6, Ravens 31
