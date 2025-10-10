Browns vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Steelers Cover at Home?)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a great start this season at 3-1 and host rival Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
The Steelers are coming off a bye week, while the Browns suffered a home loss to the Vikings to fall to 1-4.
The oddsmakers are expecting the Steelers to take care of business at home as -5.5 favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup.
Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +5.5 (-115)
- Steelers -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns: +210
- Steelers: -258
Total
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Steelers have been bet a bit since the odds opened for this game, as the spread has gone from -4.5 to -5.5, but the total has not moved.
Can the Steelers take down their rivals at home?
Browns vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The time to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers is when they're getting points as underdogs. I have no interest in laying points in a Pittsburgh team that is the definition of average by almost every single metric. In terms of Aaron Rodgers, he has struggled when facing pressure this season, and now he has to face one of the best pass rushers in the league in Myles Garrett.
Dillon Gabriel looked solid against one of the best defenses in the league last week when he threw for two touchdowns against the Vikings. It's already clear he's better for this offense than Joe Flacco is, which makes the Browns an interesting underdog moving forward. I'll take the points in this AFC North duel.
I’m going to have to go against Iain here.
While all three of the Steelers’ wins were by one score, including two by less than this -5.5 spread, the Browns have been outscored 75-27 on the road. Granted, those games were in Baltimore and Detroit, but Pittsburgh should be able to build on last week’s upset win over the Vikings.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Browns 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.