Browns vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Tennessee Titans are looking to build on their first win of the season when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans upset the Colts as +6.5 underdogs in Week 6, ending their five-game losing streak to open the season.

The Browns are also coming off a win, taking down the Ravens 13-10 at home. It was a much-needed effort after losing to the Jets the week prior.

The Titans beat the Browns 31-29 in Cleveland last December.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.

Browns vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns -1.5 (-115)

Titans +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Browns: -125

Titans: +105

Total

38.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Browns vs. Titans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Browns record: 4-2

Titans record: 1-5

Browns vs. Titans Betting Trends

The Browns are 4-2 against the spread this season.

The Titans are 3-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 3-3 in the Browns' games this season.

The UNDER is 4-2 in the Titans' games this season.

Browns vs. Titans Injury Reports

Browns Injury Report

Teven Jenkins – questionable

Quinshon Judkins – questionable

Mason Graham – questionable

Mike Hall Jr. – questionable

Justin Jefferson – questionable

Grant Delpit – questionable

Titans Injury Report

Kevin Winston Jr. – questionable

Jordan Elliott – questionable

Tony Adams – questionable

Browns vs. Titans Key Player to Watch

Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker, Tennessee Titans

There aren’t a ton of offensive weapons on either of these teams, and one of the few players ranking in the top five in any stats is Anthony Hill Jr.

The Titans linebacker is tied for the fourth-most tackles in the league with 56 through four games. Only one of those has been a tackle for loss, but the linebacker also has three passes defended.

The linebacker will look to continue his stellar rookie season when the Titans host the Browns this week.

Browns vs. Titans Prediction and Pick

This is one of the lower totals you will see, and for good reason.

The Titans’ 14.0 points per game are the second-fewest in the league, with Cleveland only slightly better at 17.7 points per contest.

Neither team has really allowed too many points, either, with Tennessee in the middle of the pack at 21.5 per game and Cleveland in the top 10 at 20.3.

Pick: UNDER 38.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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