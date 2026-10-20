Browns vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
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The Tennessee Titans are looking to build on their first win of the season when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
The Titans upset the Colts as +6.5 underdogs in Week 6, ending their five-game losing streak to open the season.
The Browns are also coming off a win, taking down the Ravens 13-10 at home. It was a much-needed effort after losing to the Jets the week prior.
The Titans beat the Browns 31-29 in Cleveland last December.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.
Browns vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns -1.5 (-115)
- Titans +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns: -125
- Titans: +105
Total
- 38.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Browns vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 25
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 4-2
- Titans record: 1-5
Browns vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Browns are 4-2 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 3-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-3 in the Browns' games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Titans' games this season.
Browns vs. Titans Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Teven Jenkins – questionable
- Quinshon Judkins – questionable
- Mason Graham – questionable
- Mike Hall Jr. – questionable
- Justin Jefferson – questionable
- Grant Delpit – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Kevin Winston Jr. – questionable
- Jordan Elliott – questionable
- Tony Adams – questionable
Browns vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker, Tennessee Titans
There aren’t a ton of offensive weapons on either of these teams, and one of the few players ranking in the top five in any stats is Anthony Hill Jr.
The Titans linebacker is tied for the fourth-most tackles in the league with 56 through four games. Only one of those has been a tackle for loss, but the linebacker also has three passes defended.
The linebacker will look to continue his stellar rookie season when the Titans host the Browns this week.
Browns vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
This is one of the lower totals you will see, and for good reason.
The Titans’ 14.0 points per game are the second-fewest in the league, with Cleveland only slightly better at 17.7 points per contest.
Neither team has really allowed too many points, either, with Tennessee in the middle of the pack at 21.5 per game and Cleveland in the top 10 at 20.3.
Pick: UNDER 38.5 (-112)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop