Buccaneers vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
A pivotal game in both the AFC and NFC Playoff picture is on tap in Week 15 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head West to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
You can check out the latest betting odds and my best bet for the game in my preview, but in this article, we're talking about player props. I have three locked in for this interconference showdown, let's dive into them.
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Player Prop Bets
- Kimani Vidal OVER 26.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Stone Smartt OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-125)
- Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+135)
Kimani Vidal OVER 26.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Don't be surprised if Kimani Vidal, the second-straight running back, gets more work this week than Gus Edwards on Sunday. He played 53% of offensive snaps for the Chargers last week and when he has played, he's been the more effective running back. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in Week 13 against the Falcons and 4.25 yards per carry against the Chiefs in Week 14.
Stone Smartt OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-125)
With Will Dissly out of the lineup for Los Angeles, Stone Smartt will take over as the primary tight end and he has a favorable matchup ahead of him in the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends this season at 917, behind only the Chiefs (1,015).
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+150)
If you're going to give me Mike Evans to score a touchdown at +150 odds, I'm going to take that bet every time. The Buccaneers star receiver has scored 20 touchdowns in his 27 games and now with Chris Godwin sidelined, Evans is the only realistic target at the wide receiver position. If the Bucs need to play from behind against the favored Chargers, that only increases Evans' chances of finding the end zone.
