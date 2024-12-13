Buccaneers vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Tampa Bay Will Upset Los Angeles)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken over the top spot in the NFC South after the Falcons have suffered a four game losing streak.
If the Bucs are able to upset the Chargers in Week 15, they have a clear path to locking up the division due to an easy final three games against the Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints. Meanwhile, the Chargers still need a couple more wins to secure a playoff spot of their own.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score.
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +3 (-115)
- Chargers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +124
- Chargers -148
Total
- 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Chargers opened as 2.5-point favorites but the line shifted half a point to Chargers -3, which is where the spread sits now. The total has dropped one point from 46.5 to 45.5
Buccaneers vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Buccaneers:
The Buccaneers are a team that I'm always going to lean toward the team getting the points when they play, whether it's them or their opponent. Their defense is bad enough that I don't want to lay points on them, but their offense is good enough that I don't want to lay points against them. With that in mind, I'll take the field goal with the Buccaneers on the road.
People likely know the Buccaneers offense is good, but I'm not sure they realize how good they've been. They're now fifth in the league in EPA behind only the Bills, Ravens, Commanders, and Lions. They're also fourth in success rate and fifth in yards per play (6.0).
You can't completely discount the Chargers, but it's clear their lack of weapons at skill positions has put a ceiling on their offensive production. Receivers outside of Ladd McConkey struggle to create separation and their running game has taken a hit with the injury to J.K. Dobbins. Their defense is certainly better than the Buccaneers, but that's not enough for me to lay the field goal on them.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to go against the line movement and take the OVER. The Buccaneers' are a team that's built to go OVER with a top five offense but a bottom five defense. The Chargers offense has struggled to put up points at times this season, but Justin Herbert could be poised for a massive game against the Bucs' secondary.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Chargers 24
