Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season when they host the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Cowboys scored at least 31 points for the third straight week as they pulled out a 34-30 upset win in Houston on Sunday.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay failed to reach the 20-point mark for the third straight game, falling 17-14 at home to Green Bay. To make matters worse, they’re still without Baker Mayfield for the next few weeks at the very least.

There could be plenty of scoring in this one, though, given how the Cowboys look on both sides of the ball.

Let’s take a look at a few anytime touchdown scorer picks for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Best Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown (-115)

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+235)

Chris Godwin Anytime Touchdown (+450)

CeeDee Lamb Anytime Touchdown (-115)

CeeDee Lamb has four touchdowns through four games this season, and was the focal point of all focal points in last week’s win in Houston. He caught 17 of 21 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown against the Texans.

Lamb may have only had three touchdowns last season, but Dak Prescott is making sure he gets more than his fair share of targets this year. Perhaps George Pickens gets a bit more of the target share after a three-catch game, but I have to take Lamb to score at nearly a pick’em price.

Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown (+235)

Jake Ferguson saw his streak of two straight games with a touchdown end last week as he caught three of four targets for just 11 yards. The tight end did score three times in his previous two weeks, and caught a career-high eight touchdowns last season.

Mike Gesicki, Blake Whitehart, and Tucker Kraft have all scored against the Bucs so far this season. Ferguson is a good bet to add to that tight end list at +235.

Chris Godwin Anytime Touchdown (+450)

We only have a one-game sample size with Jalon Daniels under center, and it resulted in a season-high seven targets for Chris Godwin last week. The veteran only had 10 targets to Emeka Egbuka’s 20 through three weeks, but it was a change of plan with the rookie at quarterback.

Given the state of the Cowboys’ secondary, Godwin is worth a shot at this +450 price.

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.