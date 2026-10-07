Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 5 (Bet on CeeDee Lamb)

Week 5 of the 2026 season begins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road to play the Dallas Cowboys in what could be a lopsided matchup.

Dallas is heavily favored at home as it looks to get over .500 against a Tampa Bay team that has yet to win a game in the 2026 season. The Buccaneers are down starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (dislocated thumb) in this matchup, forcing them to start undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Tampa Bay lost Daniels’ first NFL start in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, and it remains the worst offense in the NFL in EPA/Play this season. So, the Bucs may not be the best team to bet on when it comes to the prop market.

On the bright side for NFL bettors, Dallas has a top-five offense in EPA/Play this season and is fifth in points per drive out of every offense since the 2000 (!!) season.

Through four games, the Cowboys offense ranks fifth in points per drive out of every offense since 2000 pic.twitter.com/Ad9jM44pDt — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) October 5, 2026

Dak Prescott is one of the leading MVP candidates, and he and CeeDee Lamb put on a show in Week 4 against Houston, with Lamb picking up 17 catches and a touchdown. Plus, Javonte Williams found the end zone multiple times for the second time in the 2026 season.

So, there are options when it comes to the Dallas side in this Week 5 opener.

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bets for this NFC showdown, including a pick for Lamb on Thursday.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucky Irving OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-107)

CeeDee Lamb 6+ Receptions (-167)

Dak Prescott OVER 264.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Bucky Irving OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-107)

The Buccaneers ran the ball quite a bit in Daniels’ first start, and Bucky Irving handled the majority of those carries.

The star running back had 16 carries for 61 yards in the loss, his third game in a row with at least 15 carries. So, I think this prop is a little low for Irving, especially since he’s played over 62 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps this season.

Dallas ranks 20th in the NFL in EPA/Rush, and it’s allowing 4.8 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

The Bucs aren’t going to put the ball in Daniels’ hand to win the game from the jump, so I expect Irving to get a bunch of looks early in the game as the Bucs look to establish the run.

Through four games, Irving is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and he easily out-touched both Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker on the ground in Week 4.

CeeDee Lamb 6+ Receptions (-167)

Lamb had an all-time game in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, catching 17 passes (on 21 targets) for 189 yards and a score.

After finishing with just five catches (on eight targets) for 44 yards and a score in Week 1, Lamb has brought in eight, seven and 17 passes in his last three games.

Prescott has looked his star receiver’s way at least eight times in every game this season, so I don’t mind bringing Lamb’s receptions prop down to just six in Week 5.

Last season, Lamb had 75 catches in 14 games, and he had three straight 100-reception seasons before that. He should remain the focal point of a Dallas offense that is No. 5 in EPA/Pass in 2026.

Dak Prescott OVER 264.5 Passing Yards (-113)

I’m really buying into this Dallas passing game, especially after it torched a tough Houston defense in Week 4.

Prescott threw for just 175 yards in Week 1 against the New York Giants in Week 1, but since then he’s easily cleared this total in three straight games.

Week 4 was his best yardage game (335), but Prescott hit at least 276 passing yards Washington (Week 2) and Baltimore (Week 3) as well.

Tampa Bay has actually been decent against the pass, allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season, but I am not going to fade Dallas at home in a winnable matchup. Prescott averaged 267.8 yards per game last season, and I expect him to be right around that total again in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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