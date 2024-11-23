Buccaneers vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a path to winning the NFC South and beating the New York Giants in Week 12 would be a great step in the direction of doing exactly that.
You can check out the odds for the game in my betting preview but if you want to place a few prop bets, you've come to the right place. I have two locked in, including an anytime touchdown scorer. Let's dive into them.
Buccaneers vs. Giants Player Prop Bets
- Bucky Irving OVER 50.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Tommy DeVito OVER 181.5 Pass Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Malik Nabers Touchdown (+215) via Caesars
Bucky Irving OVER 50.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Bucky Irving to go OVER 50.5 rush yards is my No. 3 ranked player prop for Week 12:
Buck Irving is averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season and now he gets to take on the worst run defense in the league. The Giants are 27th in opponent rush EPA, 24th in opponent rush success rate, and give up 5.3 yards per carry which is the worst mark in the league by 0.3 yards.
Tommy DeVito OVER 181.5 Pass Yards (-115)
I may be an idiot for taking the OVER on Tommy DeVito's passing yards, but if there's any team he can do it against, it's the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's secondary has been horrific this season, allowing 7.0 yards per pass attempt while ranking 30th in opponent dropback EPA and 32nd in opponent dropback success rate.
If the Giants find themselves down in the second half, DeVito could throw the ball enough to reach at least 182 passing yards.
Malik Nabers Touchdown (+215)
Malik Nabers is being extremely undervalued in this game because DeVito is starting, but I'm going to buy the dip and bet on him to find the end zone. He has a chance to torch a secondary that, as I pointed out above, is one of the worst in the NFL.
I'll take a shot on Nabers to return to the end zone at north of 2-1 odds on Sunday.
More NFL Week 12 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!