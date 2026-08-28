Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out their preseason slate on Friday night.

The Jags opened the preseason with a 24-20 victory in New Orleans before falling 34-17 to Carolina last week.

Meanwhile, the Bucs got a 24-16 win at the Jets before edging the Chiefs 16-15 last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Jaguars +3 (-110)

Moneyline

Buccaneers -155

Jaguars +128

Total

35.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: EverBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX30, NFL+

Buccaneers record: 2-0

Jaguars record: 1-1

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Todd Bowles is 15-15 straight up and 16-14 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Liam Coen is 1-2-1 straight up and 1-4 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch

Kameron Johnson, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers know who their top wide receivers are going to be this season, but Kameron Johnson is looking to earn a spot down the depth chart.

The third-year pro played in just five games in his rookie season before suiting up in all 17 games last year. He caught four of seven targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, with all four catches coming against the 49ers.

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick

Preseason football is usually about team depth, and especially so when neither squad will be playing their starters.

The Bucs have already won both of their preseason games while the Jags struggled last time out. I’ll back Tampa Bay to win this one and cover in its preseason finale.

Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-110)

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