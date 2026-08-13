Buccaneers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The New York Jets hold the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, and they're hoping that it will end this season in Aaron Glenn's second year as the team's head coach.

They'll open their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a disastrous second half to their 2025 season, resulting in missing out on the playoffs entirely.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's exhibition showdown.

Buccaneers vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total for NFL Preseason Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +6 (-112)

Jets -6 (-108)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +215

Jets -265

Total

OVER 35.5 (-115)

UNDER 35.5 (-105)

Buccaneers vs. Jets How to Watch Preseason Week 1

Date: Friday, August 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Buccaneers record: 0-0

Jets record: 0-0

Buccaneers vs. Jets Betting Trends

Todd Bowles is 13-15 straight up and 15-13 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Aaron Glenn is 1-2 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Buccaneers vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Ted Hurst III, WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Mike Evans now in San Francisco and Emeka Egbuka nursing an injury, things could get interesting for the Buccaneers' third-round draft pick, Ted Hurst III, if he can put together an impressive preseason. He was drafted out of Georgia State, where he racked up 71 receptions for 1,004 yards in 2025. The dynamic player may have been overlooked in the draft due to playing in the Sun Belt Conference, so don't be surprised if he produces for the Buccaneers at a high level this season.

Buccaneers vs. Jets Prediction and Best Bet

The Jets are set as 6-point favorites in this game due to Aaron Glenn announcing that his starters will play at least a portion of the opening quarter, while the Buccaneers will be resting their top players. That would normally lead me to look at laying the points on the favorite, but the Jets are only playing their starters because of how bad they looked in their joint practice with the Bucs. That's bad news for a team that's already expected to be one of the worst in the NFL.

I'll take the points with Tampa Bay and hope we see a close game.

Pick: Buccaneers +6 (-112) via DraftKings

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