Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are set to face-off in the first of two Monday Night Football games in Week 7. This NFC matchup could very well be a preview of a postseason showdown as both teams seem well on their way to return to the playoffs.
The Buccaneers are currently the top seed in the NFC with the only team that sits at 5-1. Can they improve on that and get to 6-1 with a win on Monday? Let's dive into it.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +5.5 (-110)
- Lions -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +205
- Lions -250
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 20
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Buccaneers Record: 5-1
- Lions Record: 4-2
Buccaneers vs. Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Buccaneers' last five games
- Lions are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games vs. Lions
- Buccaneers are 6-1 straight up in their last seven road games
- Buccaneers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games vs. NFC North opponents
- Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Lions' last 12 games
- Lions are 13-3 straight up in their last 16 home games
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
Buccaneers vs. Lions Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Josh Williams, RB - Questionable
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Zyon McCollum, CB - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Doubtful
- Chris Godwin, WR - Doubtful
- Mike Evans, WR - Questionable
- Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable
- Luke Haaggard, OT - Questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OR - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - IR
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Avonte Maddox, CB - Out
Buccaneers vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
- Baker Mayfield, QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has put himself in the MVP conversation alongside Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff. Despite dealing with a plethora of offensive injuries, Mayfield has completed 66.2% of passes for 1,539 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception. Can he keep up that level of production against the Lions?
Buccaneers vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points the Lions:
I've correctly predicted the Eagles as a team that was going to take a step back, and they've since lost two straight games. Now I'm eyeing the Buccaneers as the next team to regress.
Their numbers don't match up with their 5-1 record. They're just 13th in the league in DVOA and 11th in Net Yards per Play. Those numbers point to some significant regression coming for them in the coming weeks.
Stylistically, this is an elite matchup for the Lions. Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL in dropback EPA and second in dropback success rate, and now they get to face a Buccaneers defense that ranks 21st in opponent dropback EPA, 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and 24th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.0 yards per throw.
Despite the loss on Sunday night last week, I'll back the Lions to win and cover in this spot.
Pick: Lions -5.5 (-110) via Caesars
