Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have played much better since starting the season 6-21, but they remain in the play-in field in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

L.A. is currently the No. 8 seed in the West, with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers jostling for position with them down the stretch of the regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out of the lineup for the Bucks, and the two sides have disagreed about him potentially returning at some point in the 2025-26 season with the playoffs seemingly out of reach.

Milwaukee is well out of the mix for a play-in spot in the East, sitting 7.5 games back of the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 4.5 games back of the No. 7-seeded Phoenix Suns and are looking to make a push for the top play-in spot in the West. Can they get back to .500 on Monday?

Here’s a look at the odds from the best betting sites , a prediction and my favorite player prop for Monday’s matchup.

Bucks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +13.5 (-115)

Clippers -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bucks: +550

Clippers: -800

Total

221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bucks vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Bucks record: 29-41

Clippers record: 35-36

Bucks vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Gary Harris – probable

Kyle Kuzma – questionable

Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Bradley Beal – out

Bennedict Mathurin – out

John Collins – probable

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Bucks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-106)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Leonard is a solid prop target against the Milwaukee Bucks:

This season, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is taking a career-high 6.9 3-pointers per game, and he’s shooting an impressive percentage (38.7 percent) with the increased usage.

That makes him an interesting prop target on Monday against a Milwaukee Bucks team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Leonard has knocked down at least two shots from deep in each of his last six games, and he’s cleared this line in back-to-back games despite his ankle issue. The star forward is 9-for-15 from beyond the arc during this two-game stretch, making at least four 3-pointers in both games.

He should be able to get whatever he wants against a weak Bucks defense. Leonard and the Clippers need every win they can get to remain in a top eight spot in the West, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he looks to keep his hot shooting going on Monday.

Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Bucks don’t have Antetokounmpo and may want to lose to land a better draft pick, but I’m buying them to cover in this game.

Los Angeles is just 10-13 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and it’s down a key offensive piece in Bennedict Mathurin. If Leonard (questionable) ends up getting ruled out, the Clippers’ odds would come down significantly ahead of tip off.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is 12-11 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and it upset the Suns on Saturday.

I don’t think the Bucks can win this game, but 13.5 points is a lot to give a Clippers team that is under .500 (still) and 16th in the league in net rating over its last 10 games with outright losses to teams like Sacramento and New Orleans during that stretch.

I’ll take the points on Monday night, especially if Leonard is downgraded to out.

Pick: Bucks +13.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.