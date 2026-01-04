Bucks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to get back in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, but they have a lot of work to do after a slow start to the campaign.
Luckily, the Bucks find themselves as road favorites on Sunday night against a Sacramento Kings team that has lost four games in a row and sits in just 14th in the Western Conference.
The Kings are down Domantas Sabonis and potentially Zach LaVine (questionable) in this matchup, but the Bucks (6-11 on the road) have not been a reliable team to bet on away from Fiserv Forum.
So, how do we bet on this battle between two under .500 teams?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Bucks vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks -6.5 (-112)
- Kings +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -265
- Kings: +215
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports California
- Bucks record: 15-20
- Kings record: 8-27
Bucks vs. Kings Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Gary Harris – questionable
- Pete Nance – out
- Taurean Prince – out
- Mark Sears – out
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Zach LaVine – questionable
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Bucks vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 29.5 Points (-112)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I shared why Giannis is a great prop target vs. Sacramento:
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a dream matchup on Sunday, as he takes on the Sacramento Kings, who are 28th in the league in defensive rating this season.
Giannis is averaging 29.0 points per game while shooting 63.7 percent from the field, and he’s cleared 29.5 points in back-to-back games as he works his way back from a calf strain.
Despite playing limited minutes over his last four games, Giannis has 29, 24, 33 and 30 points, taking at least 15 shots in every game.
He nearly played 30 minutes in his last contest, and he should see an expanded role as he works himself back from this injury. The Kings are allowing over 122 points per game this season, and Giannis has 26 points on just 13 shots in his first meeting against them this season.
Bucks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Bucks are a much better offensive team when Antetokounmpo is in the lineup, and I expect them to make quick work of a Sacramento team that is allowing over 122 points per game and ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Still, I like the OVER in this matchup more than taking Milwaukee to cover.
These teams combined for over 260 total points in their first meeting this season, and the Bucks have averaged 118.0 points per game when Antetokounmpo is in the lineup this season.
Since Giannis returned (the last four games), Milwaukee has gone over this total in two of those games, finishing with 227 combined points in one of the games they fell short.
I love the OVER on Sunday night.
Pick: OVER 229.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
