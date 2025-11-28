Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks face off for the second time in the 2025-26 season on Friday night in a crucial NBA Cup clash.
New York can clinch East Group C with a win, but the Bucks are still alive as well. Milwaukee does not control its own destiny, but it could still get the Eastern Conference wild card spot with a win – and some help – over the final day of NBA Cup Group Play.
Milwaukee beat the Knicks by 10 earlier this season, but it had Giannis Antetokounmpo (37 points in that game) in action. Giannis has missed the team’s last four games with a groin injury, and the Bucks have lost a grand total of six games in a row.
He’s listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup, but the Bucks are sizable underdogs on the road against a Knicks team that is 8-1 at home.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this NBA Cup clash on Friday night.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks +8.5 (-112)
- Knicks -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +260
- Knicks: -325
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Bucks record: 8-11
- Knicks record: 11-6
Bucks vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – out
- Taurean Prince – out
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Bucks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson 30+ Points (-124)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I broke down why Brunson is a worthwhile target vs. Milwaukee:
I’m buying New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on Friday against a Milwaukee Bucks team that has not been able to keep him in check in recent seasons.
Here’s a look at Brunson’s last nine games against Milwaukee:
- Oct. 28, 2025: 36 points (14-of-25 FG, 1-of-5 3P)
- Jan. 12, 2025: 44 points (16-of-26 FG, 5-of-10 3P)
- Nov. 8, 2024: 15 points (6-of-14 FG, 0-of-5 3P)
- April 7, 2024: 43 points (16-of-32 FG, 2-of-6 3P)
- Dec. 25, 2023: 38 points (15-of-28 FG, 1-of-3 3P)
- Dec. 23, 2023: 36 points (15-of-26 FG, 3-of-5 3P)
- Dec. 5, 2023: 24 points (10-of-22 FG, 0-of-5 3P)
- Nov. 3, 2023: 45 points (17-of-30 FG, 2-of-8 3P)
- Jan. 9, 2023: 44 points (15-of-30 FG, 4-of-10 3P)
So, Brunson has scored 36 or more points in seven of his last nine games against Milwaukee, including a 36-point game in a loss this season.
The Bucks are allowing 27.48 points per game to opposing point guards this season, and Brunson should get a steady dose of shots on Friday. The Knicks star has 30 or more points in eight of his 15 games this season, averaging 28.6 points per game overall.
Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This line could move in the Bucks’ favor if Giannis plays, but I think the Knicks are worth a look at home in this matchup.
New York has just one loss at home all season, and it’s going an NBA-best 8-1 against the spread at home with an average scoring margin of +12.2 points per game.
Milwaukee has not been great on the road (3-5 straight up), and this team has shown that it can’t really compete without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, going 1-5 in the six games that he’s missed this season.
So, if Giannis does end up sitting (he was questionable Wednesday and did not play), the Knicks are in a prime spot to pick up a win. Milwaukee has what would be the worst offensive rating in the NBA when Giannis is off the floor, while the Knicks are third in the NBA in offensive rating.
I’ll back New York to remain dominant at home on Friday.
Pick: Knicks -8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
