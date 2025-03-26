Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 26
The Milwaukee Bucks are eyeing a season sweep of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday as they look to get back in the mix for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee lost a heartbreaker on Monday night, as Devin Booker nailed a jumper with less than two seconds left to lift the Phoenix Suns over Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.
Damian Lillard did not play in that game for the Bucks with a calf injury, and it was revealed on Tuesday night that he’s dealing with a blood clot and will be out indefinitely. This is a major blow to the Bucks’ title hopes, and they saw their odds fall on Tuesday as a result of the Lillard injury.
On the Nuggets' side, they have been playing without Nikola Jokic for multiple games, putting them in a tough spot when it comes to earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Jokic is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game after he missed Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.
This matchup could have some major implications in the playoff picture, so here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks +5 (-110)
- Nuggets -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +164
- Nuggets: -198
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bucks vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Altitude
- Bucks record: 40-31
- Nuggets record: 45-28
Bucks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Damian Lillard – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable
- Bobby Portis – out
- Jericho Sims – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Nikola Jokic – doubtful
- Aaron Gordon – questionable
- Christian Braun – probable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Julian Strawther – out
Bucks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Lillard out, Giannis Antetokounmpo should have a massive role for the Bucks – if he’s able to suit up himself.
Giannis is averaging 30.2 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 30.5 points in back-to-back games. Giannis has four games (out of eight) where he’s cleared 30.5 points with Dame out this season.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray should step up with Nikola Jokic likely out:
With Jokic doubtful on Wednesday, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray should be in line for another major workload tonight.
Murray has 39 and 28 points in his last two games, and he’s now playing against a Milwaukee Bucks squad that allows the most points per game to the point guard position in the NBA this season.
Murray should have the ball in his hands a ton without Jokic, and he’s cleared 34.5 PRA in five of his last seven games. During that stretch, he’s averaging 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from 3.
Earlier this season, Murray had 20 points, three rebounds and five assists against the Bucks in a game that Jokic played in.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
The Lillard injury is a massive blow for Milwaukee this season, but the Bucks have been able to survive without him this season, going 8-5 in the 13 games that he’s missed.
On top of that, Milwaukee is .500 against the spread as a road underdog while the Nuggets have slipped under that mark with Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls.
That loss moved Denver to just 4-7 in the 11 games that Nikola Jokic has missed this season, and I have a hard time laying this many points with Denver, even at home, with Aaron Gordon (questionable) also up in the air for this contest.
The Nuggets don’t have anyone to really match up with Giannis if Gordon sits, and as it is, Denver is a much worse team when Jokic is off the floor. In the 2024-25 season, Denver is +9.8 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the court and -7.6 points per 100 possessions when he’s off.
I don't know if the Bucks can pull off the upset (they’re just 4-6 in their last 10 games), but Denver is a risky bet as a five-point favorite. The Nuggets are just 21st in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Pick: Bucks +5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.