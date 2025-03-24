Bucks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
The Milwaukee Bucks are just a game out of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Bucks won’t have Damian Lillard (calf) in this matchup, which has led to them being set as 2.5-point underdogs.
Phoenix, which has finally jumped ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, has been playing better as of late. The Suns are winners of three straight and six of their last 10 despite Bradley Beal being sidelined with a hamstring strain.
Can Phoenix keep rolling at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Bucks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bucks +2.5 (-105)
- Suns -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bucks: +130
- Suns: -155
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bucks vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Bucks record: 40-30
- Suns record: 34-37
Bucks vs. Suns Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Bobby Portis – out
- Jericho Sims – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – probable
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Mason Plumlee – probable
- Nick Richards – probable
- TyTy Washington – out
Bucks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 31.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared why Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great prop target in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo should be in line for a massive role on Monday, as Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for the Bucks.
With Dame out this season, Giannis is averaging 30.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, clearing 31.5 points in three of those games, including a 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons.
Now, Giannis has a solid matchup against a Suns team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I expect the Bucks to run their offense through Giannis and Kyle Kuzma in this game, and it’s hard to see a path where the Bucks win without the two-time MVP scoring at a high rate.
It’s worth noting that he’s taken at least 20 shots in four of seven games that Dame has missed – and he has played – in the 2024-25 season.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
Devin Booker is averaging 6.6 assists per game in the 22 games that he’s played without Bradley Beal in the 2024-25 season, and he’s averaging 7.0 assists per game overall.
Booker has at least seven dimes in four of his last five games, and he’s averaging an impressive 17.2 potential assists per game over that stretch.
Since Beal’s absence leads to more time with Book on the ball, he’s worth a shot in this market against a Bucks team that allows 25.9 opponent assists per game this season.
Bucks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
This play may come as a surprise, but I lean with the UNDER for this matchup with Lillard and Beal both sitting.
Phoenix is just 22nd in defensive rating over its last 10 games, but that is a step forward from its season-long ranking (26th). On top of that, the Bucks are seventh in defensive rating over their last 10 matchups.
This season, Milwaukee has scored over 120 points just one time in the 12 games that Lillard has missed, and it has hit the UNDER the fifth-most in the NBA this season.
At home, the Suns have been an elite UNDER team (second-best in the league), going 21-14 this season.
Plus, Phoenix has played a handful of lower-scoring games while making this recent surge into the No. 10 seed. I could see this game landing in the low 100s – especially since the Bucks are down two of their best scorers in Lillard and Portis.
Pick: UNDER 223.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
