Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was limited in practice ahead of Week 4 with a glute injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play against the Green Bay Packers.

Bucky Irving (glute), Chris Godwin (ankle) not listed on injury report for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

That is great news for the Bucs, as they're down star quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) in this matchup. The Buccaneers are off to an 0-3 start and now have to play undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels under center on Sunday.

Irving didn't play in the final two drives for the Bucs in Week 3 against Minnesota, and he has played just 63.9 percent of the offensive snaps in 2026. Still, the third-year back should be the leader over Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker in this offense.

Since Irving doesn't carry an injury tag, I expect him to ses his usual role on Sunday.

The Buccaners are home dogs in this matchup, and I'd stay away from betting a side with Daniels under center. Instead, I have a prop for Irving that could be a value in Week 4.

Best Bucky Irving Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucky Irving OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (-128)

Irving has eight, 17 and 15 carries in his first three games this season, seeing a much bigger workload on the ground in the last two weeks.

While the Tampa Bay offense may struggle to put together scoring drives, it hasn't exactly been great with Mayfield under center in 2026, ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play.

The Bucs may look to take pressure off of Daniels and run the ball, and Irving carried the rock on 15 of his 36 snaps in Week 3. This line is set right around his season average in carries, but Week 1 was an anomaly with the Bucs turning the ball over several times.

I love this line for the third-year back since he's closer to full health than expected after multiple limited practice sessions early in the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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