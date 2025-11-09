Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been ruled out once again in Week 10 due to foot and shoulder injuries. The star back has not played since Week 4, and it's concerning that he was unable to practice at all out of Tampa's bye week.
With Irving out once again in Week 10, the Buccaneers will lean on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to lead their backfield.
White has been the clear starter in Irving's absence, playing 76.3 percent of the team's snaps over the last four games. He's ran for 179 yards and three scores during that stretch while chipping in 13 catches for 83 yards.
Still, the Bucs are going to be a tough team to trust running the ball against a New England defense that is allowing just 3.6 yards per carry this season -- tied for the second-best mark in the NFL.
Instead, the SI Betting team is backing the Buccaneers' passing game in the prop market with Irving on the bench.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Patriots
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's backing rookie Emeka Egbuka to find the end zone against New England:
Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+100)
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took the league by storm with two touchdowns in Week 1 and five through his first five games. However, he hasn’t scored in the last three contests despite seeing a total of 21 targets in the last two.
Egbuka only hauled in seven of those 21 targets, though, and should remain one of the Bucs’ top options with Chris Godwin Jr. and Mike Evans dealing with injuries.
I’ll take Egbuka to find the end zone against a Patriots team that let Dillon Gabriel and Michael Penix Jr. each throw for multiple touchdowns in the last two weeks.
