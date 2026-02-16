Buffalo Bills 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Josh Allen and Company Have Best Odds in AFC

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came up short in the 2025 NFL season, losing in the divisional round to the Denver Broncos.

Even though Buffalo had a seemingly wide open path in the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all out of the playoffs, Allen turned the ball over four times in the divisional round loss to Bo Nix in company.

Still, that hasn’t changed the minds of oddsmakers when it comes to the Bills in the 2026 season.

Buffalo is now third in the odds to win the Super Bowl after opening at +1100 following the Seattle Seahawks’ win in Super Bowl 60.

No team in the AFC has better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Bills, yet another vote of confidence in Allen, a former league MVP. With Mahomes’ status for the start of the 2026 season up in the air, Allen could stake his claim as the best quarterback in the AFC in 2026, but the question is whether or not it’ll be enough for him to finally make a Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at the Bills’ outlook entering the offseason.

Bills Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1100 (Third in the league)

Buffalo failed to win the AFC East in the 2025 season, which certainly didn’t help the team in the playoffs as it had to go on the road against Jacksonville and Denver.

However, that does give Buffalo a little benefit in 2026. The Bills will now play a second-place schedule for the first time in years, which should help them rack up a bunch of wins to get back in the mix to win the division. Facing Drake Maye and the New England Patriots for the next several years won’t be easy, but Buffalo will likely take Allen against anyone in the AFC and feel good about it.

Buffalo’s run defense was a massive disappointment last season, allowing over five yards per carry. Addressing that weakness and getting Allen some help at receiver will be key ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Buffalo has a lot of veteran free agents – Tre’Davious White, Gabe Davis, Brandin Cooks, Darnell Savage and more – and it may end up moving on from youngster Keon Coleman after a rough 2025 season that was highlighted by multiple benchings.

Ultimately, the Bills are going to contend as long as Allen is healthy, and they still were in the mix even with him dealing with a serious foot injury. At +1100, the Bills are going to be a team that receives a lot of action going into the 2026 campaign as Allen tries to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in nine seasons.

