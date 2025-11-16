Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 16
The Chicago Bulls are road favorites on Sunday as they aim to snap a four-game skid against the Utah Jazz, who are a solid 3-3 at home despite a 4-8 start.
The Bulls are expected to get Josh Giddey (probable) back in action in this matchup, but a pair of guards – Tre Jones and Coby White – are questionable for this matchup.
Chicago has lost four or five games at home, and it’ll look to turn that around against former Bull Lauri Markkanen and a rebuilding Utah team.
Can the Jazz earn a fourth win at home to get over .500 at Delta Center?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls -4.5 (-112)
- Jazz +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -192
- Jazz: +160
Total
- 243.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bulls vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, CHSN
- Bulls record: 6-5
- Jazz record: 4-8
Bulls vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Josh Giddey – probable
- Coby White – questionable
- Zach Collins – out
- Tre Jones – questionable
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – questionable
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Bulls vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+322)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Giddey is a solid target to record his third triple-double of the season:
After missing two games with an ankle injury, Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey is listed as probable on Sunday, a sign that he’s ready to return to action.
I’m going to place a small bet on Giddey to record a triple-double for the third time in the 2025-26 season in his return.
Giddey is taking on a Utah Jazz team that ranks 25th in the NFL in defensive rating, and the total in this matchup is all the way up at 242.5. That should give Giddey plenty of chances to rack up points and assists, and the Jazz and Bulls are both in the top-11 in pace, which should lean to plenty of possessions to grab rebounds.
This season, Giddey is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, picking up double-digit boards in four games and double-digit assists in five games.
The Jazz rank 28th in the NBA in assists per game, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Giddey end up with at least 10 points and dimes in this matchup. At +322, he’s worth a small bet on Sunday.
Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
These teams both love to push the pace (Chicago is fourth, Utah is 11th), and they’re both in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating. Utah clocks in at 25th while the Bulls are just 18th and have taken a major step back during their four-game losing streak.
The OVER has hit in seven of the Bulls’ 11 games and six of Utah’s 12 games this season, and I expect this game to be all about both offenses, especially with Giddey probable and Coby White questionable for the Bulls.
Utah is allowing 121.8 points per game while the Bulls are giving up 118.9 – both in the bottom 10 in the league.
Let’s root for points in this interconference battle.
Pick: OVER 243.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.