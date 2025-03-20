Bulls vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 20
The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings are in similar positions in their respective conference. Both teams are likely going to compete in the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season, both they're both hoping to improve their standing in the mean time.
Let's dive into the odds, a player prop, and my best bet for tonight's late-night interconference showdown.
Bulls vs. Kings Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls +6.5 (-105)
- Kings -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bulls +220
- Kings -275
Total
- 233.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bulls vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, CHSN, and NBA TV
- Bulls record: 29-40
- Kings record: 35-33
Bulls vs. Kings Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball, PG - Out
- Ayo Dosunmu, SF - Rest of Season
Kings Injury Report
- Zach LaVine, SF - Game Time Decision
- Jake LaRavia, F - Game Time Decision
- Domantas Sabonis, PF - Out
Bulls vs. Kings Best Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (+130) via FanDuel
I broke down this play in today's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today":
The Sacramento Kings are the worst team in the NBA at defending the three. They rank dead last in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 38.3% from beyond the arc, a full 1.0% worse than any other team.
With that in mind, I'm going to back Coby White to record at least four three-pointers at +128 odds. He's their main three-point shooter, recording 7+ attempts from beyond the arc in four straight games.
If you want to be more conservative, you can bet him to go OVER 2.5 at DraftKings at -154, but I'm going to be aggressive with this play and take OVER 3.5 at FanDuel at +130.
Bulls vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Chicago gets 39.9% of its points from its three-point shooting, the fourth highest mark in the NBA. Now, as I wrote above, they got to face the worst perimeter defense in basketball. The Kings let teams shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc, 1.0% worse than any other defense in the league.
A lot of the Kings' success comes from creating extra scoring chances, including grabbing offensive rebounds at a high rate. Unfortunately for them, they take on a Chicago team that's sixth in defensive rebounding (76.4%).
The Bulls have a bit of an advantage in the stylistic matchup in this game, so I'll take the points with the underdogs.
Pick: Bulls +6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.