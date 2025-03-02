Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls face off for the third time this season on Sunday, as Indiana looks to remain perfect in the season series.
The Pacers are just 0.5 games out of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’ve been jockeying with the Milwaukee Bucks for position since the league returned from the All-Star break.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are the No. 10 seed in the East – 2.5 games up on the Philadelphia 76ers – despite losing seven of their last 10 games.
Chicago is down Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic on Sunday, leading to oddsmakers setting the Pacers as massive favorites at home.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, player props to bet, and my prediction for March 2.
Bulls vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +10.5 (-108)
- Pacers -10.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +390
- Pacers: -520
Total
- 242 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Indian, CHSN
- Bulls record: 24-36
- Pacers record: 33-25
Bulls vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – probable
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Nikola Vucevic – out
- Josh Giddey – probable
- Coby White – probable
- Kevin Huerter – questionable
- Emanuel Miller – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Patrick Williams – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
Bulls vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Matas Buzelis UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
Rookie Matas Buzelis is shooting 34.0 percent from 3-point range this season, and he’s failed to make two or more 3-pointers in seven of his last 10 games, shooting 30.4 percent from deep on 4.6 attempts per game over that stretch.
Even if he has an expanded role with multiple rotation players out for Indiana. I’m not sold on him clearing this prop against a Pacers defense that ranks eighth in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists (+100)
Tyrese Haliburton has four straight games with at least 10 assists, and even though his assist numbers are down from last season, he has a terrific matchup on Sunday.
The Bulls are 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, and Haliburton already has a 13-assist game in the 2024-25 campaign against Chicago.
With the Bulls and Pacers both ranking in the top six in the NBA in pace, this game should have a ton of possessions for Haliburton to set up his teammates against a weak defense.
Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Indiana Pacers are a great bet as home favorites:
This is a great matchup for the Indiana Pacers, as the Chicago Bulls are one of the worst defenses in the NBA and rank 25th in the league in net rating over their last 15 games.
Indiana, on the other hand, is 10th in net rating over that stretch and has a pretty elite uptempo offense that should take advantage of the Bulls playing at a frenetic pace (third in the league) despite Chicago’s lack of talent on the offensive end since the Zach LaVine trade.
The Pacers have also been solid when favored at home – 10-8-1 against the spread – and they’ve picked up wins by nine and 16 points against Chicago already this season.
I’ll gladly lay the points here with the Bulls more focused on the draft lottery than making the play-in at this point in the season.
Pick: Pacers -10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
