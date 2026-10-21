Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

Kawhi Leonard makes his return to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, playing in his first regular season game with the team since the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Raptors are a trendy pick to make a leap in the Eastern Conference, and they’re heavily favored at home in their season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago has an exciting rookie in No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson, who tore up Summer League and should be in the mix to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year. Still, Chicago isn’t expected to make the playoffs, even after adding Norman Powell to help solidify this offense.

The Raptors swapped Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick out for Leonard, to join a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and last year’s lottery pick Collin Murray-Boyles. A top-five defense in the 2025-26 season, Toronto could be even better on that end of the floor in the 2026-27 campaign.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this season opener between these two Eastern Conference foes.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +9.5 (-110)

Raptors -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls: +330

Raptors: -425

Total

236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Bulls vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, CHSN, NBA League Pass

Bulls record: 0-0

Raptors record: 0-0

Bulls vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Nic Claxton – out

Tobe Awaka – probable

Zach Collins – probable

Dailyn Swain – doubtful

Leonard Miller – probable

Jordan Hawkins – doubtful

Isaac Okoro – probable

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – out

Bulls vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Giddey UNDER 9.5 Assists (-133)

I’m fading Josh Giddey against this Toronto defense, and I shared why in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting:

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey averaged a career-high 9.1 assists per game in the 2026-27 season, and he has some fun new pieces on offenses in Norman Powell, Nic Claxton and No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

Still, I think this assists prop is a little high for Giddey against a Toronto Raptors team that had the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA last season.

Toronto allowed the second-fewest assists per game in the NBA in the 2025-26 season (24.5), and the defense may be even better this season with Kawhi Leonard in the fold.

Giddey did a lot of his work as a passer over the final month, averaging 11.1 assists over his last 15 games. While he’s a great facilitator, Giddey played two games against the Raptors, finishing with five and three dimes. I’ll gladly fade him at this price in the season opener.

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Raptors have potential to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, as they’re coming off a season where they earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and had a top-five defensive rating.

Now, they’ve swapped out Ingram for Leonard, who was one of the 10-best players in the league in the 2025-26 season even though the Los Angeles Clippers missed the playoffs.

Toronto is a trendy pick to make a leap in a loaded East, and I think it’ll overwhelm a young Bulls team on Wednesday night.

The Bulls added Powell and big man Nic Claxton in the offseason, but it’s pretty clear this franchise is rebuilding around Wilson and former lottery pick Matas Buzelis.

Chicago was a bottom-10 team in net rating and defensive rating last season, and I don’t expect it to upset this Toronto team in the season opener. The Raptors were seven games over .500 at home in the regular season, and they dominated lottery teams, going 24-6 against teams that were under .500. With Leonard now in the fold, the Raptors should roll in their opener.

Pick: Raptors -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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