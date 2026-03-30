Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and they have a very winnable game on Monday night at home.

The Spurs are 18.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bulls, who have dropped three games in a row and are 16 games under .500 in the 2025-26 season.

San Antonio has won eight in a row, and it's been unreal since the All-Star break, posting an 18-12 record with an NBA-best net rating of +14.2.

The Spurs are just 2.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the NBA, though OKC is a double-digit favorite on Monday against the short-handed Detroit Pistons.

Can Wemby and company at least keep pace with a commanding win?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop pick and a prediction for Monday’s action.

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +18.5 (-105)

Spurs -18.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bulls: +1000

Spurs: -1800

Total

244.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Bulls record: 29-45

Spurs record: 56-18

Bulls vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Jaden Ivey – out

Mac McClung – out

Nick Richards – questionable

Anfernee Simons – out

Jalen Smith – out

Guerschon Yabusele – questionable

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Bulls vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Stephon Castle OVER 7.5 Assists (-139)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Castle is a great target against this Bulls defense:

San Antonio Spurs second-year guard Stephon Castle is averaging 7.2 assists per game this season, and he’s really been the top playmaker for the Spurs for most of the 2025-26 season.

On Monday, the Spurs are massive home favorites against the tanking Chicago Bulls, who are 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.

That sets up well for Castle, who is averaging 12.4 potential assists per night. The Spurs guard is averaging 8.5 assists per game in March, and he had an 11-assist game in his lone meeting with the Bulls this season.

This could be a blowout where Castle sits in the fourth quarter, but he may only need limited minutes to clear this prop on Monday.

Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The Spurs may end up winning this game by 20-plus points, but I don’t love laying this many points as there is always a chance for a late backdoor cover.

Instead, I’m looking to the OVER, as the Bulls are allowing 121 points per game this season – the fourth-most in the NBA. These teams combined for 238 points back in November – when Chicago was still trying to win – and it’s worth noting that the Bulls have cleared 244.5 points in four of their last six games, including a game with exactly 244 combined points against OKC.

San Antonio’s offense is No. 2 in the league since the All-Star break, so I wouldn't be shocked if it hangs 130-plus on this Bulls team. Chicago is also No. 1 in the league in pace since the All-Star break, so both teams should get plenty of possessions to run up the score on Monday.

Pick: OVER 244.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.