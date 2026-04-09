Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards finish their quick two-game series on Thursday night.

Washington suffered its seventh straight loss on Tuesday night, falling to Chicago 129-98 at home. That was the Bulls’ first win in over two weeks.

Chicago has now won the last four meetings against Washington, including two this season.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as road favorites at the best betting sites on

Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls -6.5 (-105)

Wizards +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bulls -258

Wizards +210

Total

247.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bulls vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MNMT

Bulls record: 30-49

Wizards record: 17-62

Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Matas Buzelis – Out

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Josh Giddey – Out

Lachlan Olbrich – Probable

Nick Richards – Out

Collin Sexton – Probable

Anfernee Simons – Out

Jalen Smith – Out

Patrick Williams – Probable

Wizards Injury Report

Justin Champagnie – Questionable

Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

Anthony Gill – Questionable

Jaden Hardy – Questionable

Tre Johnson – Questionable

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Alex Sarr – Out

Tristan Vukcevic – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Bulls vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Bub Carrington OVER 12.5 Points (-108)

Bub Carrington is questionable for tonight, but it’d be surprising if he didn’t play. He put up 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting on Tuesday, and has OVER 12.5 points in three of his last four games.

Carrington is looking to finish the season strong as he’s averaged 14.0 points in 12 games since March 17.

Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Bulls in this one. They just got a blowout win on Tuesday, and nothing has really changed in the last two days heading into tonight’s rematch.

It’s a rare situation this season for the Bulls to be road favorites, and an even rarer situation to back them in this spot.

Pick: Bulls -6.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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