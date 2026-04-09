Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9
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The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards finish their quick two-game series on Thursday night.
Washington suffered its seventh straight loss on Tuesday night, falling to Chicago 129-98 at home. That was the Bulls’ first win in over two weeks.
Chicago has now won the last four meetings against Washington, including two this season.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as road favorites at the best betting sites on
Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Bulls vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls -6.5 (-105)
- Wizards +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bulls -258
- Wizards +210
Total
- 247.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MNMT
- Bulls record: 30-49
- Wizards record: 17-62
Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Matas Buzelis – Out
- Zach Collins – Out
- Noa Essengue – Out
- Josh Giddey – Out
- Lachlan Olbrich – Probable
- Nick Richards – Out
- Collin Sexton – Probable
- Anfernee Simons – Out
- Jalen Smith – Out
- Patrick Williams – Probable
Wizards Injury Report
- Justin Champagnie – Questionable
- Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable
- Anthony Davis – Out
- Kyshawn George – Out
- Anthony Gill – Questionable
- Jaden Hardy – Questionable
- Tre Johnson – Questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – Out
- Alex Sarr – Out
- Tristan Vukcevic – Out
- Cam Whitmore – Out
- Trae Young – Out
Bulls vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bub Carrington OVER 12.5 Points (-108)
Bub Carrington is questionable for tonight, but it’d be surprising if he didn’t play. He put up 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting on Tuesday, and has OVER 12.5 points in three of his last four games.
Carrington is looking to finish the season strong as he’s averaged 14.0 points in 12 games since March 17.
Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
I can only look to the Bulls in this one. They just got a blowout win on Tuesday, and nothing has really changed in the last two days heading into tonight’s rematch.
It’s a rare situation this season for the Bulls to be road favorites, and an even rarer situation to back them in this spot.
Pick: Bulls -6.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop