Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will be happy to see the season end as they meet up for the first of two matchups this week in the nation’s capital.

Chicago comes into tonight’s matchup on a seven-game losing streak, but the Bulls did just barely cover as +11.5 underdogs against the Suns on Sunday.

Washington has lost six straight itself, only covering once in those defeats.

The Bulls beat the Wizards 121-120 as -12.5 favorites back in November, but a lot has changed since then.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls -5.5 (-124)

Wizards +5.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Bulls -225

Wizards +185

Total

251.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bulls vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 7

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, MNMT

Bulls record: 29-49

Wizards record: 17-61

Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Matas Buzelis – Out

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Josh Giddey – Out

Lachlan Olbrich – Probable

Nick Richards – Out

Collin Sexton – Probable

Anfernee Simons – Out

Jalen Smith – Out

Wizards Injury Report

Justin Champagnie – Questionable

Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

Tre Johnson – Questionable

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Alex Sarr – Out

Tristan Vukcevic – Questionable

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Bulls vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Sexton OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (+115)

Collin Sexton has been hot from deep as of late. He’s gone OVER 2.5 three pointers in two straight games and five of his last six, including two games with five threes.

Washington allows 13.6 three-pointers per game, including 2.8 to shooting guards. I’ll take these plus odds for Sexton to stay hot tonight.

Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

I can’t find it in me to bet on either of these teams, so I’ll instead look to the OVER tonight.

While Chicago has played a few UNDER games in a row, Washington has been on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Wizards have gone OVER in three straight and seven of their last nine games.

Washington consistently scores well over 100 points while also allowing at least 120, including 153 and 152 in back-to-back games.

Both teams should let it fly tonight in Washington.

Pick: OVER 251.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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