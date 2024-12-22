Is Cade Otton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is dealing with a knee injury and was originally listed as doubtful for Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys before getting ruled out.
A key piece of the Tampa Bay offense, Otton had not missed a game so far this season.
Otton returned to practice on Friday for Tampa Bay, but it didn't stop him from receiving an unfortunate injury designation for this primetime matchup.
So far in the 2024 season, Otton has 59 catches on 87 targets for 600 yards and four touchdowns. He really carried the Bucs passing game when Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were both out, but he’s seen his role diminish in recent weeks with Evans returning.
Still, Otton has at least three targets in 12 straight games, making him a valuable player when it comes to the prop market.
Here's how to bet the Bucs in the prop market with Otton out.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+100)
My favorite prop in this game happens to be on the Bucs' running game, as I outlined in today's best anytime touchdown scorer picks:
Even money for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead back against a terrible run defense?
Sign. Me. Up.
Bucky Irving, who has been dealing with a back injury, is coming off arguably his best game of the season in Week 15, where he ran for 117 yards on 15 carries against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now, Irving and the Buccaneers get to face a Dallas Cowboys team that is allowing 4.8 yards per carry on the season and has given up 22 rushing scores – the most in the NFL. Irving has run away with this backfield – at least as the top rusher – and I expect him to hit paydirt for the seventh time this season on Sunday.
