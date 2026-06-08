Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Mystics)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has played in nine of the team's first 10 games in the 2026 season, but she remains on the injury report ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Clark (back) is officially listed as probable, the same tag she's had for several games after she missed a meeting with the Portland Fire back on May 20.

The former No. 1 overall pick has appeared in every game since, which is a good sign for her chances of taking the floor on June 8.

Caitlin Clark (back) listed probable for Monday. — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 7, 2026

Oddsmakers seem to think that Clark will suit up, as DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Fever as 4.5-point road favorites on Monday. Indiana dropped a game with the New York Liberty over the weekend to fall to 5-5 this season, but it remains ahead of Washington (4-5 overall, 1-2 at home) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Clark played 33:56 in the loss to New York, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting (2-for-6 from 3), seven rebounds, nine assists and three turnovers. The former Iowa star is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season, but she's shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Fever are under .500 when Clark is in the lineup in the 2026 campaign, and they're looking to turn that around in this WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup.

Clark was limited to just 13 games in the 2025 season due to various injuries, and it appears that her back issue could be something she deals with throughout the 2026 season. Since missing the game against Portland on May 20, Clark is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field (21-of-65) and has scored 17 or fewer points in each of her last four games.

Hopefully for the Fever, the star guard will be able to get back on track against a young Washington team on Monday.

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