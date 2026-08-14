Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Fever)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is once again on the injury report on Friday night, as the team has listed her as probable against the Dallas Wings.

Clark is listed with a back injury that cost her a few games earlier this season, but she's expected to play in this matchup with the Fever set as 7.5-point favorites at home.

The three-time All-Star has not missed a game since July 9 and has appeared in 29 of Indiana's 33 games in the 2026 season.

The Fever hold the No. 5 seed in the WNBA standings this season, and a win on Friday would push them a half game ahead of the Atlanta Dream and into the top four. Indiana lost to Dallas back in its season opener, but Clark had a strong showing in that game, finishing with 20 points and seven dimes.

Health has been an issue for the Fever star early in her career, but she's proven this season that she can lead a championship contender when she is able to stay on the floor.

This season, Clark remains in the race to win the WNBA's MVP award, sitting behind only A'ja Wilson and Olivia Miles in the latest odds. Clark was limited to just 13 games in 2025, but the former No. 1 overall pick has bounced back in a big way this season, averaging 21.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on Clark in the prop market in this showdown with Dallas.

Best Caitlin Clark Prop Bet vs. Wings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark to Record a Double-Double (-113)

Caitlin Clark had a big game against Dallas earlier this season, scoring 20 points and dishing out seven dimes in a loss.

The star guard has really picked up her play over her last nine games, averaging 26.0 points and 9.3 assists per game while shooting over 49 percent from the field and over 44 percent from 3. Clark has recorded six double-doubles in that nine-game stretch, and she could be in the mix for another on Friday.

Dallas has slipped to seventh in the WNBA in opponent assists per game, and Clark has improved her season average to 8.2 dimes per night. The star guard has scored at least 10 points in 27 of her 29 games this year, so this bet is basically on Clark getting 10 boards or 10 assists on Friday night.

Since she’s -116 to record 10 or more assists, I don’t mind getting the -113 price for the former No. 1 overall pick to record her seventh double-double in her last 10 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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