Is Cam Jurgens Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens is off the injury report and expected to play in Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles.
Jurgens, who was questionable for the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders and eventually entered due to an injury to Landon Dickerson, has been an important part of the Eagles’ success this season.
A Pro Bowler in the 2024 season, Jurgens has taken the place of future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce, and the Eagles’ offense hasn’t missed a beat. Now, Philly’s running game should be in full force with both Jurgens and Dickerson ready to go after two weeks off.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for Super Bowl LIX with Jurgens expected to play.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl LIX
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -120
- Eagles: +100
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Philadelphia remains an underdog in this game, but the odds have been moving in the Eagles’ favor. In fact, at one sportsbook, they made a major shift to nearly a pick’em in recent days.
Overall, Philly has moved from +110 to +100 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. After being favored in their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs a few seasons ago, the Eagles now find themselves in a much different spot in Super Bowl LIX.
With Jurgens good to go, the Eagles should have an easier time dealing with Kansas City’s defensive front that features All-Pro lineman Chris Jones.
