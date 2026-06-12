Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is in the books, but we're just getting started.

Group B is set to get underway today, starting with Canada, a co-host of the tournament, opening up its Group Stage against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto. This is Canada's third World Cup appearance, but they're still seeking their first match win.

If the odds that are available at the best sports betting sites in the country are any indication, they have a great chance to get their first win today.

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Canada -125

Bosnia & Herzegovina +380

Draw +260

Total

OVER 2.5 (+115)

UNDER 2.5 (-145)

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 11

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: BMO Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Canada record: 0-0-0

Bosnia & Herzegovina record: 0-0-0

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup History

These two countries have never faced each other in men's soccer.

Canada

This is Canada's third World Cup appearance. They competed in both the 1986 and 2022 World Cup. They have lost all six of their World Cup matches.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

This is Bosnia & Herzegovina's second World Cup appearance since becoming an independent country in 1992. Their first appearance came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They went 1-0-2 in the Group Stage, failing to advance to the knockout stage.

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Best Prop Bet

Maxime Crepeau 3+ Saves (+130)

I think Canada's goaltender, Maxime Crepeau, is going to have a busy day. Bosnia & Herzegovina's aggressive attack paired with Canada's bend-but-don't-break defense is going to lead to some shots on goal of Canada's opposition. He may not face any high-danger chances right on top of him, but I'd be surprised if he doesn't have to stop at least a few shots throughout the game.

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my World Cup Best Bets Today, I wrote about why I'm targeting a team total bet in this game:

While Canada has improved over the years and is now a legitimate soccer country that's deserving of a World Cup berth, I have some major concerns about them heading into this year's tournament. Not only are they significantly injured, but they've struggled to score in recent history. They have failed to score more than a single goal in nine of their last 16 matches. To make matters worse, their star striker Jonathan David has struggled in 2026. David scored just six times in 35 appearances for Juventus in the most recent Serie A season.

Canada's lack of scoring is going to be their downfall in this tournament, and I think it's going to show its face in their opening match against Bosnia & Herzegovina, a team that hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than a single goal in seven straight matches.

Pick: Canada Team Total UNDER 1.5 Goals (-138)

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