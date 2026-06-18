Canada vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

No team in Group B at the 2026 World Cup has picked up a win, as two draws to open play have led to each team – Canada, Qatar, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland registering one point.

A goal in extra time helped Qatar tie Switzerland in its first game of the tournament, but oddsmakers aren’t expecting a similar result on Thursday.

Canada is a -350 favorite to win this match after it needed a goal in the 78th minute to tie Bosnia-Herzegovina in its last match.

These two nations have met once before, with Canada winning that match 2-0. Can Qatar hang around long enough to at least secure another draw on Thursday?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, each team’s World Cup history and a few picks for this Group B matchup.

Canada vs. Qatar Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Canada: -350

Qatar: +1000

Draw: +475

Total

2.5 (Over -135/Under +110)

Canada vs. Qatar How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: BC Place Vancouver

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Peacock, Telemundo

Canada vs. Qatar History and Tournament Results

Canada and Qatar met in an international friendly back in 2022, with the Canadians pulling out a commanding 2-0 victory.

Canada

Canada’s tournament-opening tie was a disappointing result in front of a home crowd, but it still has a real chance to win this group, especially since it’s favored to win this match. Over its last 10 international matches, Canada has three wins, six draws and one loss. It has only scored nine goals during that stretch while allowing five.

Qatar

Qatar benefitted from an own goal in extra time to tie Switzerland in its Group B opener, but oddsmakers still have priced it as a massive underdog on Thursday. Qatar was knocked out in the Group Stage of the World Cup in 2022, losing all three matches, so this has already been an improvement on that showing.

Over its last 10 matches, Qatar has one win, four draws and five losses in international play.

Canada vs. Qatar Best Prop Bet

Jonathan David Anytime Goal Scorer (+110)

In the World Cup opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina, David had 24 touches, one shot on goal and three total shots, leading the Canadians in expected goals.

David had six goals in 35 matches for Juventus in Serie A during the 2025-26 season, scoring twice in nine matches in the Champions League.

He also had two goals in four matches in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. So, there’s no doubt that he’s one of the top scoring options for Canada.

After being so involved in the opener (Canada had just four shots on goal and 13 total shots), I think David is the safest bet to score in this matchup.

Canada vs. Qatar Prediction and Pick

Canada may be a major favorite in this match, but I think the UNDER is the play to make with these two offenses facing off.

Canada has just nine goals over its last 10 international matches, and it scored once with 1.23 expected goals in the first matchup in Group B against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Meanwhile, Qatar has six goals over its last 10 international matches, averaging just 1.11 expected goals per game. In the draw with Switzerland, Qatar had 0.60 expected goals and only three total shots on goal. On top of that, it lost the possession battle in a big way, handling the ball just 32 percent of the time.

Canada has been pretty elite defensively in its last 10 matches, allowing just five goals during that stretch. Against an already offensively challenged Qatar team, I think we could see a shutout by the Canadians. After all, Canada won 2-0 in the lone match between these nations back in 2022.

I’ll take the plus-money price for the UNDER on Thursday.

Pick: UNDER 2.5 (+110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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