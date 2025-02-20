Canada vs. USA Best Prop Bets for 4 Nations Face-Off Championship
Arguably the biggest hockey game of the past decade is set to take place tonight when Canada takes on the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.
A perfect storm of circumstances has led this game to be as anticipated as a "meaningless" hockey game can truly get. Between the current political climate, nine years without international play involving NHL players, and an electric round robin meeting between these two countries, tonight's game is set up to be must-watch television.
If you want my full thoughts on the game, including my best bet, you can read my betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to take things a step further and break down a few player prop bets I like for tonight's showdown.
Best Prop Bets for Canada vs. USA
- Auston Matthews Any Time Goal +210 (via FanDuel)
- Connor Hellebuyck OVER 27.5 Saves +100 (via BetMGM)
- Mark Stone 2+ Shots +100 (via BetMGM)
Auston Matthews Any Time Goal +210
The captain for the United States and the best goalscorer in the tournament has yet to find the back of the net for the Americans but tonight seems like the perfect opportunity for him to break that drought. He led the United States in ice time amongst all forwards the first time they faced Canada so he'll have no shortage of opportunities to score in tonight's rematch. I love this bet at north of 2-1 odds.
Connor Hellebuyck OVER 27.5 Saves +100
Connor Hellebuyck has a chance to be the hero for the United States. He dragged them to a win against the Canadians in the round robin game, recording 25 saves, and I expect him to face even more shots in tonight's championship. Canada will have Cale Makar back in the lineup, which will give a significant boost to their offense. Also, with this being the championship, Canada is ready to throw the kitchen sink at the Americans as they try to get their revenge.
Hellebuyck is in for a busy night.
Mark Stone 2+ Shots +100
Mark Stone has been a bit of an underrated player for Canada in this tournament. He's been getting solid ice time in all three of their games and has record three shots in two of them, including against the Americans. The fact we can get plus-money on him to just record two shots in tonight's championship seems like a bet that has plenty of value.
