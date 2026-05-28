Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Opening Odds for Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights have already punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, and now the Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from facing them.

After losing Game 1 on their home ice, the Hurricanes have rattled off three straight wins to bring a 3-1 series lead back to Carolina for Game 5. Let's take a look at the opening odds for Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-130)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline

Canadiens +195

Hurricanes -240

Total

OVER 5.5 (-110)

UNDER 5.5 (-110)

It may not seem to be the case given the final score of the four games so far, but the Hurricanes have completely dominated the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina has an expected goal differential of +2.52 per 60 minutes of play, a mark that I have yet to see in a playoff series in my years of covering the sport.

If you want to look at some more simple stats, the Hurricanes are outshooting the Canadiens, but a total of 136-65, a shot differential of +71 in favor of Carolina. The 'Canes have more than twice as many shots on goal as their opponent.

That's terrible news for the Habs, who now have to win three straight games, with two of them taking place in Carolina, if they want to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

People were quick to forget how dominant this Hurricanes team is. They won an extremely competitive Eastern Conference this season with 113 points, and then swept both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds.

Everything is coming up Carolina now. Despite still needing a win to lock up a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, the Hurricanes are -150 favorites to win the Stanley Cup and are -166 favorites on the lookahead line if they do end up facing the Golden Knights in the Final.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final will take place on Friday night.

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