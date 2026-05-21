Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 1

After 11 long days off, the Carolina Hurricanes are back in action in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night. They waited over a week to find out who they’d be playing as the Montreal Canadiens won another thrilling Game 7 to punch their ticket to the Conference Final.

The Canadiens had just two days off after that 3-2 victory in Buffalo on Monday night. They went to Game 7 in each of their first two series while the Hurricanes have yet to lose a game.

I already broke down the odds and my prediction for the Eastern Conference Final as a whole, so now let’s take a look at Game 1.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 on Thursday, May 21.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-155)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Canadiens +170

Hurricanes -205

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (8-6, .910 SV%, 2.52 GAA)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (8-0, .950 SV%, 1.12 GAA)

Jakub Dobes has started each and every one of Montreal’s 14 games this postseason and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

The Hurricanes are another team that has used just one starter, with Frederik Andersen posting a playoffs-best save percentage and goals-against average thus far.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Canadiens record: 8-6

Hurricanes record: 8-0

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Taylor Hall OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

Taylor Hall has rediscovered his game as a veteran winger in Carolina. He’s joined a strong team and is able to play in a middle-six role, and he’s making the most of it in the playoffs.

After putting up 48 points in 80 games during the regular season, Hall has 12 points in 8 playoff games. He’s recorded a point in seven of those eight games, including four multi-point efforts.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

The Hurricanes didn’t have any trouble after nearly a week off ahead of their second-round series against a Flyers team that had two days off. They came out hot out of the gate, breaking the ice 91 seconds into the game and adding another goal just under six minutes later.

While the Flyers were competitive in a few games of the sweep, that wasn’t the case in Game 1.

I’m expecting a similar outcome tonight in Carolina. Montreal got outplayed in Game 7, with Buffalo outshooting the Habs 39-25. The Canadiens also got outshot 35-22 in Game 6 and 36-26 in Game 5.

If that’s what the Sabres were able to do against Montreal, a Carolina team that thrives on pressure and puck possession should be able to dominate, especially given the rest advantage.

Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+130)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.