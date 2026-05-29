Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes left Raleigh with the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens tied 1-1 after two games.

They’re now back at home with a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, when head coach Rod Brind’Amour lifted the Cup as the team’s captain.

The Hurricanes are big home favorites in Game 5 after a dominating 4-0 win in Game 4 on the road.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 on Friday, May 29.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-135)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Canadiens +185

Hurricanes -225

Total

5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (9-9, .912 SV%, 2.53 GAA)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (11-1, .928 SV%, 1.44 GAA)

The silver lining of this series is that the Canadiens appear to have found their goalie of the future in Jakub Dobes. The 25-year-old netminder has kept Montreal in games that it had no business being in.

Frederik Andersen is coming off his third shutout of the playoffs in Game 4.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Canadiens record: 9-9

Hurricanes record: 11-1

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Jackson Blake Anytime Goalscorer (+300)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Jackson Blake hasn’t scored a goal in this series, but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. At 5-on-5, Blake leads the Hurricanes with 14 scoring chances, 10 of which have been of the high-danger variety, and has generated 2.28 expected goals on his own.

The Hurricanes winger had three goals in his first eight playoff games. This is a good price for him to score in another elimination game.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the UNDER in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Hurricanes and Canadiens combined for five goals in the first 11:32 of play in this series. After a 6-2 win for Montreal in Game 1, the last three games have all had five goals or fewer.

Carolina has completely stifled the Canadiens. Montreal was held to 12 shots on goal in Game 2, 13 in Game 3, and 18 in Game 4. That’s simply not good enough.

The Hurricanes also aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard either despite their shot totals of 44 and 39 in the last two games.

I’m expecting another low-scoring game in Carolina tonight.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-110)

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