Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2
In this story:
Martin St. Louis led his team to victory in Tampa Bay on Sunday, which would’ve been a good thing during most of his career. But St. Louis is now behind the Montreal Canadiens bench.
Juraj Slafkovsky completed his hat trick with the overtime winner in Game 1 against the Lightning. It was a back-and-forth game that saw a few lead changes.
The Bolts are looking to bounce back at home to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole heading to Montreal.
Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Lightning in Game 2 on Monday, April 20.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Canadiens +1.5 (-155)
- Lightning -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Canadiens +160
- Lightning -192
Total
- 5.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
Canadiens vs. Lightning Starting Goalies
- Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (1-0, 20 SV on 23 SOG)
- Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (0-1, 15 SV on 29 SOG)
Canadiens vs. Lightning How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 21
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Canadiens record: 1-0
- Lightning record: 0-1
Canadiens vs. Lightning Best NHL Prop Bets
Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bet
- Juraj Slafkovsky Anytime Goalscorer (+205)
Juraj Slafkovsky had four goals in his last three regular-season matchups against the Lightning. He opened up this series with a hat trick in Game 1. And we’re still getting him at +200 to score? Give me that all day long.
The big winger generated 1.51 expected goals on 10 shot attempts, 7 of which were high-danger scoring chances, in Game 1 per Natural Stat Trick.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction and Pick
These teams combined to go 5 for 10 on the power play in Game 1. The whistles don’t go away in the playoffs until later in the series, so I expect another game with a lot of penalties here tonight.
Both of these teams are clicking on the power play and can generate offense at 5-on-5 as well.
I can only look to the OVER in Game 2, and would consider taking OVER 6.5 at +115 as well.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-130)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop