Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

Martin St. Louis led his team to victory in Tampa Bay on Sunday, which would’ve been a good thing during most of his career. But St. Louis is now behind the Montreal Canadiens bench.

Juraj Slafkovsky completed his hat trick with the overtime winner in Game 1 against the Lightning. It was a back-and-forth game that saw a few lead changes.

The Bolts are looking to bounce back at home to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole heading to Montreal.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Lightning in Game 2 on Monday, April 20.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-155)

Lightning -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Canadiens +160

Lightning -192

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +100)

Canadiens vs. Lightning Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (1-0, 20 SV on 23 SOG)

Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (0-1, 15 SV on 29 SOG)

Canadiens vs. Lightning How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Benchmark International Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Canadiens record: 1-0

Lightning record: 0-1

Canadiens vs. Lightning Best NHL Prop Bets

Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bet

Juraj Slafkovsky Anytime Goalscorer (+205)

Juraj Slafkovsky had four goals in his last three regular-season matchups against the Lightning. He opened up this series with a hat trick in Game 1. And we’re still getting him at +200 to score? Give me that all day long.

The big winger generated 1.51 expected goals on 10 shot attempts, 7 of which were high-danger scoring chances, in Game 1 per Natural Stat Trick .

Canadiens vs. Lightning Prediction and Pick

These teams combined to go 5 for 10 on the power play in Game 1. The whistles don’t go away in the playoffs until later in the series, so I expect another game with a lot of penalties here tonight.

Both of these teams are clicking on the power play and can generate offense at 5-on-5 as well.

I can only look to the OVER in Game 2, and would consider taking OVER 6.5 at +115 as well.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (-130)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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