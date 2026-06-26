Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Cape Verde had some of the longest odds of the entire tournament heading into the World Cup, but are now on the cusp of making it to the knockout stage after shocking draws against Spain and Uruguay.
A win against Saudi Arabia today will secure their spot in the Round of 32, and a draw would put them in a favorable position as well. Can they pull it off? Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Cape Verde +160
- Saudi Arabia +175
- Draw +230
Total
- OVER 2.5 (+110)
- UNDER 2.5 (-134)
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Houston Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1/Universo/FOX One
- Cape Verde record: 0-2-0
- Saudi Arabia record: 0-1-1
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia History and Tournament Results
These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.
Cape Verde
Cape Verde pulled off the most surprising result of the tournament, playing pretournament favorites, Spain, to a 0-0 draw. They followed that up with another surprising 2-2 draw against Uruguay.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia played Uruguay to a 1-1 draw, but were then steamrolled by Spain, losing by a score of 4-0.
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Best Prop Bet
- Ryan Mendes Anytime Goal (+320) via FanDuel
Ryan Mendes had 0.09 expected goals in Cape Verde's game against Uruguay, tying the team's lead in shots with two. He also led all forwards in touches with 30. This should be the match in which Cape Verde gets the most offensive chances, so I expect Mendes to play an increased role. He's a great bet to score at north of 3-1 odds.
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction and Best Bet
From an advanced analytics perspective, Saudi Arabia has been the second-worst team in the World Cup, sporting an expected goal differential of -2.12. Cape Verde ranks above them in that metric at -1.66.
That tells me that Cape Verde's results against Spain and Uruguay may have had some luck involved, but they still played both teams much tougher than Saudi Arabia did.
I'll bet on Cape Verde to win and punch its ticket to the knockout stage.
Pick: Cape Verde +160 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets