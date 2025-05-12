Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 4
The Carolina Hurricanes can take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the second round of the NHL Playoffs tonight when they host the Washington Capitals in Metropolitan Division action.
The Capitals were able to bounce back with a win in Game 2 after a Game 1 loss. Can they do the same and get a win tonight after getting blanked in Game 3? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think, and then I'll break down my best bets.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 4
Puck Line
- Capitals +1.5 (-128)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Capitals +215
- Hurricanes -265
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-102)
- UNDER 5.5 (-120)
Capitals vs. Hurricanes How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Hurricanes lead 2-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Best Prop Bet
No player has more expected goals in these playoffs than Andrei Svechnikov of the Hurricanes at 5.7. He's been living up to those metrics, already scoring six goals in the playoffs. I see no reason why he can't score a seventh goal on the Hurricanes' home ice tonight.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Hurricanes on the run line:
From a metrics standpoint, the Hurricanes have dominated the Capitals in this series. They have an expected goal differential of +0.75 per 60 minutes of play. They also have a CORSI% of 65.81%, the highest amongst all teams in the second round by 5.77%
They have also received unbelievable goaltending from Frederik Andersen, who has been the best and most consistent goalie so far in the playoffs, sporting a save percentage of .940.
The Hurricanes may just be the most complete team in the postseason, and the Capitals are in over their heads in this series. I'm willing to bet Carolina to win by at least two goals on its home ice tonight.
Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+108)
