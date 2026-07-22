Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

The Los Angeles Angels are looking for a rare sweep when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

The Angels have now won three in a row after losing four straight, and have a chance for their second sweep this season this afternoon. Their only other sweep came at home against the Rangers back in April.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have now lost four in a row and five of six to fall to 51-49 on the season. The bottom might be falling out on St. Louis here in the second half.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Angels on Wednesday, July 22.

Cardinals vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-191)

Angels -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Cardinals +113

Angels -136

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Cardinals vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins (1-1, 4.03 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.16 ERA)

Hunter Dobbins has been recalled for a spot start this afternoon. He allowed three runs on four hits in five innings in a loss to the Brewers on July 7. It was his third straight MLB start, allowing just three runs, with a few relief appearances in between.

Reid Detmers came out of the All-Star break hot, throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks against the Tigers. The southpaw is looking to find some consistency here at home after allowing five runs in each of his previous two starts.

Cardinals vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CARD, ABTV

Cardinals record: 51-49

Angels record: 41-61

Cardinals vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jorge Soler OVER 1.5 Strikeouts (+163)

This isn’t a market that I dip into very often, but Jorge Soler has been struggling mightily since the break.

Soler is just 2 for 17 in 20 plate appearances with 12 walks in five games since the All-Star break. He’s struck out multiple times in all five games, including thrice in two of those contests. The Cardinals clearly have a book on him, so I’ll take a crack at these +163 odds this afternoon.

Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

While I’m fading Soler individually, I am going to back the Angels to complete the sweep at home.

St. Louis is showing signs of who they really are, and I’m going to believe them, especially with Dobbins making a spot start. Detmers has a chance to string together two good starts here against a struggling squad.

Pick: Angels -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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