Cardinals vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 3
The penultimate preseason game will feature a showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. As these two teams make the final evaluations they have to make before deciding their final 53-man roster, us bettors will get to use this game as a chance to warm up for the regular season.
So, how should we bet on this game? Let's dive into it.
Cardinals vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +2.5 (-105)
- Broncos -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +125
- Broncos -145
Total
- OVER 34.5 (-105)
- UNDER 34.5 (-115)
Cardinals vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 25
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cardinals preseason record: 0-2
- Broncos preseason record: 2-0
Cardinals vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Michael Carter: The Cardinals' running back has had a great preseason, but he's still likely on the outside looking in unless Arizona decides to roll with five running backs on their 53-man roster. Can he do enough this afternoon to convince them to do so?
Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson: Bo nix was won the starting gig at quarterback for the Denver Broncos, which means today will play a big role in determining who will serve as his backup between Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Stidham has completed 11-of-18 passes for 102 yards and two interceptions this preseason while Wilson has completed 12-of-19 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Cardinals vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in today's edition of "Top NFL Picks":
"Do the Broncos win the award for the best preseason team? It's certainly possible as long as they're able to bear the Cardinals. Their offense has been electric, putting up 34 points against the Colts and 27 points against the Packers.
"It's clear Sean Payton wants to get some momentum heading into a regular season where not a lot of people are expecting much from his squad. I think they finish their preseason campaign undefeated with a win and cover against the Cardinals today."
Pick: Broncos -2.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.