Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both enter Week 13 on three-game losing streaks.
The Cardinals were underdogs in their last three contests, but the Bucs were -2.5 favorites in a 28-23 loss to New England in their last home game.
Which team will bounce back in Tampa Bay?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +3 (-112)
- Buccaneers -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +130
- Buccaneers: -155
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -100)
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cardinals record: 3-8
- Buccaneers record: 6-5
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 5-6 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers are 5-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Cardinals' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Buccaneers are 1-3 against the spread at home this season.
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Marvin Harrison Jr. – out
- Kyler Murray – out
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson – out
- Emari Demercado – out
- Baron Browning – out
- Will Hernandez – questionable
- Walter Nolen III – questionable
- Will Johnson – questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Baker Mayfield – questionable
- Bucky Irving – questionable
- Haason Reddick – out
- Jamel Dean – out
- Ben Bredeson – out
- Benjamin Morrison – out
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch
Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There has been a strong receiving corps in Tampa Bay with the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in recent years, and rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka has joined them this season.
The 19th overall pick is 12th in the NFL with 749 receiving yards and has six touchdown catches this season. The Rams held him in check with just three catches for 32 yards last week, but he was still targeted eight times and will be a big part of the Bucs’ offense for years to come.
The Cardinals have allowed a few big games to receivers this season, and Egbuka should be looking to bounce back after a down week.
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
The status of Baker Mayfield will go a long way in this one. The Bucs came down to -2.5 favorites after opening at -6.5, but are now back up at -3 after a positive injury update on Monday night.
The Cardinals have lost three straight games and eight of their last nine with the lone win coming in Dallas. And most of their losses haven’t been particularly close. Maybe I’d take the Cardinals at the opening line, but I’ll back the Bucs at -3 or better.
Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.