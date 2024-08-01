SI

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 1

Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on Thursday's MLB showdown between the Cardinals and Cubs.

Jun 17, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals need to turn things up if they want to stay in the Wild Card race. They enter this weekend's four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at 56-52, 1.5 games back from the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs are in a tough spot at 52-58. While a playoff spot is possible, they'll need to start a hot streak for the ages heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to wager on today's series opener.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line:

  • Cardinals -1.5 (+162)
  • Cubs +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline:

  • Cardinals -106
  • Cubs -110

Total:

  • 8.0 (Over -106/Under -114)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

  • St. Louis: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79 ERA)
  • Chicago: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch

St. Louis Cardinals

Sonny Gray: Sonny Gray has quietly had one of the more underrated seasons in 2024, sporting a solid 3.79 ERA with a 2.87 FIP, meaning he's been playing even better than his ERA indicates. Let's see if he can put together another solid outing tonight.

Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch: It may come as a surprise but it's Michael Busch, the Cub first baseman, who leads the Cubs' offensive players in WAR at +2.7. A big reason for that has been his consistent ability to find a way to get on base, leading the team in One Base Percentage at .348.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down why I like the Cardinals to win this game in today's edition of Rounding the Bases:

"Shota Imanaga isn't the pitcher he was at the start of the season, allowing three or more earned runs in four of his last six starts.

"Sonny Gray gets the start for the Cardinals today and he's had some solid success against the Cubs this season, sporting a 2.25 ERA across 12.0 innings pitched against them.

"Finally, the Cardinals have had the better offense in July, outranking the Cubs in OPS .751 compared to .718. I'll back the Cardinals as slight road underdogs."

Pick: Cardinals -106

Published
