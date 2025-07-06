Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 6
The Chicago Cubs have a 5.5-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central heading into Sunday’s series finale on ESPN.
The Cubs took the first two games of this four-game set, but St. Louis battled back to win 8-6 on Saturday and set up a chance to split this series on Sunday night.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals are turning to Erick Fedde (3-8, 4.56 ERA) on the mound against Chicago’s Matthew Boyd (8-3, 2.65 ERA) in this series finale.
The Cubs roughed up Fedde in a start in late June, and they’re looking to build on that tonight. Chicago has one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking second in runs scored and fourth in OPS.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and more to bet on this rivalry matchup on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-124)
- Cubs -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +168
- Cubs: -207
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Erick Fedde (3-8, 4.56 ERA)
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd (8-3, 2.65 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 6
- Time: 6:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cardinals record: 48-42
- Cubs record: 53-36
Cardinals vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Crow Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why I’m taking Pete Crow-Armstrong to go yard against the Cardinals:
Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong has been on fire as of late, hitting .333 with two homers over the last week (six games), pushing him to 23 homers in the 2025 season.
Most of Crow-Armstrong’s damage has come against right-handed pitching, as he’s hitting .307 with 18 homers and a .971 OPS against righties this season. On Sunday, he has a familiar matchup with St. Louis Cardinals righty Erick Fedde, who allowed three homers in a start against the Cubs last month.
PCA is just 1-for-4 against Fedde in his career, but the Cardinals righty enters this start with a suspect 4.56 ERA.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Cubs tee off on him on Sunday night, and this is a great price to take PCA at to leave the yard.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
The Cubs just have a massive, massive pitching advantage in this game.
Boyd enters this start with a 2.65 ERA, and he ranks in the 71st percentile in expected ERA (3.38) in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Fedde is in just the seventh percentile in expected ERA (5.42), and he was rocked by the Cubs for seven runs in 3.2 innings last month. In fact, Fedde has allowed 14 runs, 18 hits and five walks in his last 8.2 innings of work.
Overall, the Cardinals are just 5-12 when he’s on the mound, so I don’t mind laying it on the run line with the Cubbies in this series finale.
Chicago is an impressive 29-16 at home, and it has an 18-21 record on the run line when favored at home. I think it should roll against Fedde for the second time in recent weeks.
Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+102 at DraftKings)
