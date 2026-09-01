Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game set starting on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers got swept in Atlanta before winning two of three in Detroit at the end of their road trip. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost two in a row and seven of their last nine games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-130)

Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Cardinals +173

Dodgers -187

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -120)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA)

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA)

Michael McGreevy saw his string of solid outings come to an end last time out. He got roughed up for seven runs on 10 hits in five innings against the Orioles. He did throw six shutout innings against the Dodgers in May, though.

Eduardo Rodriguez also threw seven shutout innings in his last start, allowing two hits against the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CARD, SNLA

Cardinals record: 68-70

Dodgers record: 82-55

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddie Freeman OVER 0.5 Singles (-133)

Freddie Freeman has been a singles machine as of late. He’s 17-for-47 (.362), with 12 of those hits being singles in his last 12 games.

Freeman has hit a single in five straight games and seven of his last eight contests.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have been better at home this season, and they’re a much better team than the Cardinals.

This is a bit of a steep price, so I wouldn’t blame you if you opt for the run line or a -1 run line to get the push insurance in a potential one-run win.

Pick: Dodgers -187

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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