Cardinals vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

There are a handful of regional rivalries on tap for the final week of the NFL Preseason, but for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers, we have a brother bowl.

Matt LaFleur of the Packers will face his brother, Mike LaFleur of the Cardinals, in their preseason finale. Mike was hired as the Cardinals' head coach this offseason, so he's getting ready to head into his first regular season as the head honcho.

So far this preseason, the Arizona Cardinals have gone 1-2, losing the Hall of Fame Game to the Carolina Panthers, beating the Las Vegas Raiders, and then losing to the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Packers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then bounced back with a 33-13 win in Denver against the Broncos.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's game.

Cardinals vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +1.5 (-118)

Packers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Cardinals +103

Packers -123

Total

OVER 36.5 (-102)

UNDER 36.5 (-118)

Cardinals vs. Packers How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): Packers TV Network

Cardinals record: 1-2

Packers record: 1-1

Cardinals vs. Packers Betting Trends

Mike LaFleur is 1-2 both straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Matt LaFleur is 10-11 both straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Cardinals vs. Packers Key Player to Watch

Carson Beck, QB - Arizona Cardinals

Carson Beck was extremely impressive in his preseason debut in the Hall of Fame Game, completing 15-of-19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't played in the Cardinals' two preseason games since due to a rib injury, but he's on track to return to action for the final preseason game. He won't start the season for the Cardinals, but he may be providing a glimpse into their future if he continues to impress.

Cardinals vs. Packers Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER in the LaFleur Bowl. Both offenses have been strong so far in the postseason. The Cardinals have hung 30+ points in two of their three games, and the Packers are coming off a 33-point performance against the Broncos, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Quarterbacks for both teams have also been impressive thus far. Gardner Minshew has been great for the Cardinals, and Carson Beck is on track to get back on the field. The 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord has also been good for the Packers. More often than not, good quarterback play is all a game needs to hit the OVER in a preseason affair.

Let's sit back and root for points in this one.

Pick: OVER 36.5 (-102) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!