Cardinals vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
The St. Louis Cardinals have strung together nine straight wins, the best win streak in the Majors. They got their ninth win on Monday night when they edged out the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 3-2 in their series opener.
The second game of their three-game set is on Tuesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-170)
- Phillies -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +124
- Phillies -148
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cardinals vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
- Cardinals Record: 23-19
- Phillies Record: 24-17
Cardinals vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray, RHP (4-1, 3.5 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo, LHP (3-0, 2.11 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm backing Jesus Luzardo to allow at least three walks tonight:
No team has drawn more walks this season against left-handed pitchers than the St. Louis Cardinals, walking on 11.5% of their plate appearances against lefties. Tonight, they face a lefty in Jesus Luzardo, who has already allowed three walks in one of his starts this season and has a walk rate of 2.5 walks per nine innings pitched. Let's see if we can cash in on him walking at least three batters tonight as a big plus-money play.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this one, I'm going to bet the OVER. The Phillies and Cardinals have two of the best offenses in baseball over the past two weeks, ranking seventh and ninth in OPS in that time frame.
The total is set at just 8.0 due to the relatively strong matchup between two starting pitchers, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a plethora of late-game runs in this game. The Cardinals are 18th in bullpen ERA at 3.97, and the Phillies rank 22nd at 4.62.
Let's continue to back the hot bats tonight.
Pick: OVER 8 (-115) via DraftKings
