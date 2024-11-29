Cardinals vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Arizona Are Live 'Dogs vs. Minnesota)
The Arizona Cardinals in the midst of a tight battle for the NFC West lead alongside the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers. That makes every game from here one out being a pivotal one for Arizona, including this week's showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings are just one win back from the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC North an the No. 1 seed in the conference. If they want to continue to nip at the Lions' heels, a win on Sunday is going to be important.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Cardinals vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cardinals +3.5 (-115)
- Vikings -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +150
- Vikings -180
Total
- OVER 45 (-108)
- UNDER 45 (-112)
The Vikings opened as 4-point favorites. The line has since come down half a point and it has settled as Minnesota -3.5. The total has dropped two points from 47.0 to 45.0.
Cardinals vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the Cardinals as my upset pick of the week:
The Cardinals are my upset pick of the week. I'm going to look past what was an outlier performance by their offense against a strong Seahawks defense. Despite the loss, the Cardinals still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play over their last three games at +2.3, well above the Vikings who come in at +0.6.
The Cardinals' defense has gotten better as the season has gone on, and they put together another solid performance against the Seahawks, they just need their offense to step up.
The Vikings have regressed and aren't as good as their 9-2 record shows. Things have lined up for them in key moments throughout the season, which isn't a recipe for sustained success. They'll drop one to Arizona on Sunday.
When it comes to the total, I lean toward it staying UNDER 45. The Vikings' defense remains one of the best in the NFL and the Cardinals' defense has significantly improved in their past handful of games. I also struggle to completely trust the Vikings' offense as long as Sam Darnold is their quarterback.
Final score prediction: Cardinals 21, Vikings 17
