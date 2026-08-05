Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The New York Yankees host the St. Louis Cardinals in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals took the opener 13-7 on Monday night before the Yankees got a 2-0 shutout victory last night. Both teams are looking to find some consistency to start August.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cardinals vs. Yankees on Wednesday, August 5.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-156)

Yankees -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Cardinals +144

Yankees -153

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.72 ERA)

Yankees: Will Warren (8-5, 4.14 ERA)

Andre Pallante has found a groove in his past few starts. He’s allowed five runs on 14 hits in 18.2 innings across his last three outings after yielding six runs in five innings on July 9. He allowed four runs in five innings against the Yankees last year.

Will Warren is looking to build on throwing 6.2 shutout innings last time out. He’s had a habit of alternating good and bad starts, though, as shown by the six runs allowed in his previous start. The right-hander allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings against the Cardinals last year.

Cardinals vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CARD, AmazonPV

Cardinals record: 56-58

Yankees record: 64-50

Cardinals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Will Warren OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-107)

Will Warren is at just over a strikeout per inning this season with 109 punchouts in 108.2 frames. He’s coming off striking out seven Cubs in 6.2 innings, and he had five punchouts in just three innings against the Phillies in his previous start.

The right-hander has gone OVER 4.5 strikeouts in 14 of 22 starts this season, and he’s been much better at home (63 strikeouts in 48 innings) than on the road (46 K in 60.2 IP).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I can only look the Yankees’ way tonight.

Pallante isn’t trustworthy despite recent success, and most of Warren’s shaky starts have come on the road.

I contemplated taking the run line for a nice plus-odds price, but I’ll play it safe with the moneyline tonight.

Pick: Yankees -153

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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