Carolina Panthers 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Can Carolina Build On NFC South Title?

The Carolina Panthers finished under .500 in the 2025 NFL season, but that was good enough to win the NFC South and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. While they gave the Rams a scare in the Wild Card Round, they ultimately couldn’t find their first playoff win since reaching Super Bowl 50.

Still, it was a positive season for the Panthers, whose eight wins were more than they had in the previous two seasons combined. Tetairoa McMillan won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and Bryce Young showed signs of growth under center.

Can the Panthers build on their NFC South title? Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds .

Panthers Super Bowl 61 Odds

+10000 (Tied for 27th)

Despite the Panthers winning the NFC South, the oddsmakers don’t have much confidence in them taking a few steps forward in 2026. They’re tied with the Tennessee Titans and NFC South rival New Orleans Saints at +10000.

Carolina is just behind another NFC South team, the Atlanta Falcons, at +8000, with the New York Giants at +7000 just above them. The NFC South team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +4000.

The Panthers have a few key free agents heading into this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Cade Mays, a center, is the main free agent on the offensive line, with running back Rico Dowdle also set to hit the open market.

Dowdle racked up over 1,000 rushing yards during his only season in Carolina, but the Panthers leaned more on Chuba Hubbard down the stretch.

Ultimately, the Panthers are still a few years away from potentially becoming a real threat in the NFC, or even the NFC South. We’ll need to see some consistent growth before we can believe anything in Carolina.

